STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Lighting up lives 

 Despite being home to the Indravati hydropower project, Kalahandi villagers lived in dark for ages. But the scenario is changing now, writes Uma Shankar Kar

Published: 04th November 2020 03:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2020 03:59 AM   |  A+A-

 The tribal hamlet of Dumerpadar | Express 

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: In a glaring example of darkness beneath the lamp, many villages in Kalahandi district continued to live in the dark ages for decades despite having being home to the Indravati hydropower project.  The project produced 600 MW power, but the vicinity languished without electricity until this month when Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the 220/322 KV grid sub-station at Baner and three 33 KV feeders at Naber, Ladugaon and Badkutru ensuring supply to the blocks of Jaipatna, Koksara and Kalampur. 

Budhbaru Majhi, a resident of Phatamaska hamlet located just three km away from the block headquarters of Thuamul Rampur, got power supply to his house for the first time two weeks back. The hamlet has 18 households. Although there are occasional power cuts and voltage fluctuations, Budhbaru and other villagers are not complaining. “My children can study properly now and my wife can cook under the light of two bulbs. Earlier, we were scared to step out after dusk, but no more now”, he said. 

The grid sub-station has lit up 121 villages under the three blocks. “Almost all the interior villages had electric poles but wires and transformers were missing. While some villages had electricity, it was an irregular two-phase connection that snapped in the slightest rain or wind and was never restored till we knocked the doors of Wesco office several times”, said Gourishankar Naik, a villager of Maligaon. 

Children studying in a lighted
room at Dumerpadar village. 

The power generated from the Indravati project is supplied to Bhubaneswar, Bhanjanagar, Narendrapur and Theruvali. Earlier, Indravati power was supplied to Kalahandi from Therubali through a 132 KV grid at Kesinga in Rayagada. With villages under Jaipatna, Koksara and Kalampur blocks located at a distance and amid hilly terrain, the power supply was erratic.

With the commissioning of the new grid sub-station at Baner, consumers in the district will get direct power from Indravati. “The power supply will help us run irrigation projects, cottage industries and even mobile towers in remote locations would function. Earlier, mobile towers would not function in the absence of stable power supply”, Naik added. 

After Jaipatna, Koksara and Kalampur, the State government is now looking at providing stable power supply to people of Thuamul Rampur block who were displaced by the Indravati Hydropower project over two decades back. State Energy Minister Captain Dibya Shankar Mishra has asked Chairman of Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) to connect 33/11 KV sub-station of Thuamul Rampur with the 220/132/33 KV OPTCL grid station at Kashipur in nearby Rayagada district. While preliminary survey of the electrification project has been completed, the second phase survey will begin soon. 

“With bare minimum expenses, the sub-station can be connected to Kashipur grid station which will drastically improve the power scenario in Thuamul Rampur block where poor tribals sacrificed the most for the power project”, he said. The grid station is just two km away from Kalahandi border and 23 km from Thuamul Rampur sub-station.

INDRAVATI PROJECT

Commissioned in 1999, the project diverts water of Indravati river into the Mahanadi valley for power generation and irrigation
It provides irrigation to more than one lakh hectare of land and generates 600 MW power

6,133 families of 53 villages in Kalahandi and 44 in Nabarangpur were displaced for the project

IN THE OFFING

Power suppy to Thuamul Rampur by connecting 33/11 KV sub-station of Thuamul Rampur with the 220/132/33 KV OPTCL grid station at Kashipur

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Arnab Goswami arrested in 2018 suicide abetment case, alleges assault by cops
The registration details of a vehicle available on  the Parivahan Sewa portal
No need to carry RC book, pollution certificates in Kerala
Voters stand in queues patiently awaiting their turn to cast their votes during the second phase of Bihar Assembly elections in Patna on Tuesday | PTI
‘Parivartan’ looks certain, but it may mean more than Nitish or Tejashwi in Bihar
For representational purposes
Telangana: Grace pass marks for students who missed Inter exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Police walk between emergency vehicles at the scene after gunshots were heard. Austrian police say several people have been injured and officers are out in force following gunfire in Vienna. | AP
Terror attack by gunmen in Vienna kills five, injures 15 people; attackers sympathised with IS
US Election | 'I believe we're on track to win', says Biden as poll battle remains unpredictable
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp