Red posters surface in Kalahandi

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Panic gripped locals after Maoist posters and leaflets were found at several places in Manikera and Jurakhaman within M Rampur police limits of Kalahandi on Tuesday.

The hand-written posters, claimed to be of Kalahandi-Kandhamal-Boudh-Nayagarh (KKBN) division of the outlawed outfit, demanded a halt to the combing operations by security forces. The posters also threatened to punish police informers in the praja court.

Sources said the Left wing extremists are frustrated with the intensified combing operations along the borders of Kalahandi and Kandhamal districts. On November 1, the anti-Maoist operations were reviewed by Odisha DGP Abhay and special DGP, CRPF Kuldip Singh at Bhawanipatna and Phulbani. This has further panicked the rebels. Police said they are verifying the posters.