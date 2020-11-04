Tailika Samaj opposes Boita restrictions 

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The district administration’s decision not to hold Boita Bandana Utsav this year in view of Covid-19 pandemic has not gone well with the Cuttack Mahanagar Tailika Baishya Samaj.Opposing the decision, members of the community have decided to approach the administration seeking permission to observe the festival adhering to Covid restrictions.

“We will move Orissa High Court over the issue if the administration fails to change its decision,” said secretary of the forum Saroj Kumar Sahoo.“Boita Bandana ritual is attached to the hereditary tradition of our community. Members of Cuttack Mahanagar Tailika Baishya Samaj have been performing the ritual on its own in the city for hundreds of years.

While the government has already relaxed the restrictions on holding marriage and funeral ceremonies, we cannot find the reason behind the decision,” Sahoo said.The glory of Odisha’s (erstwhile Kalinga) maritime heritage is acknowledged by the Boita Bandana ritual on the day of Kartika Purnima. “Our ancestors used to travel to far off places not only to further trade relations but also spread our culture in the distant lands,” he added.

Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani on Friday had announced that Baliyatra which has been observed for over 1,000 years in Odisha simultaneously with Boita Bandana Utsav cannot be organised this year as the Covid-19 safety guidelines mandate no public congregation beyond seven persons.