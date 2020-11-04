Under Covid shadow, Govt says no to crackers

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The dark shadow of novel coronavirus has engulfed the festival of lights too. The State government on Tuesday announced a ban on sale and use of firecrackers from November 10 to 30 in view of the pandemic.

The government said the decision was taken considering the harmful consequences of bursting of crackers amidst the Covid-19 situation and approaching winter. However, Diwali may be celebrated in the traditional way by lighting of earthen lamps (diyas) and other traditional lighting materials, a press note issued by the Revenue and Disaster Management Department said.

The government sought wholehearted cooperation of people of Odisha in this regard to save lives, especially of the vulnerable population.

Stating that the fire crackers release copious amounts of harmful chemicals like nitrous oxide, sulphur dioxide and carbon monoxide, which have severe impact on respiratory health of vulnerable groups, the government said such pollutants can further aggravate health condition of Covid-19 positive persons , including those staying in home isolation.

The order said it is generally observed that elderly persons, children, persons with co-morbidities and others develop respiratory problems during winter. Further, the air pollution with higher concentration of suspended particulate matter (SPM) aggravates the respiratory problems.

The government thanked the people of Odisha for working in tandem with the administrative machinery to keep the Covid-19 pandemic under control to a significant extent. However, it warned that while the present number of active cases has shown a dip, the danger is still not over.

It said in some parts of the country and the world, where Covid appropriate behaviours have not been strictly adhered to, resurgence of the infection has been witnessed. A number of countries across the world have been compelled to reimpose the lockdowns and other extreme measures to contain the resurgence, it said and cautioned that the international experience shows that the coming winter season may see further spread of the virus. Technical experts also agree to this, it said.

The government warned that anyone found violating the orders banning sale and use of firecrackers will be punished as per provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and other relevant laws. The administration and police have been instructed in this regard.