CB asked to submit report on social worker’s death within seven days

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Wednesday set a seven-day deadline for the State Crime Branch to submit an up-to-date status report on the progress of investigation into the death of social worker Aditya Kumar Dash.

The body of the 27-year-old was found along the railway track near Lingaraj Passenger halt in Bhubaneswar on July 7. The cause of his death has since continued to be a mystery.

The Crime Branch took over investigation from the government railway police (GRP) into Aditya’s death on July 30. His father Nandi Kishore Dash (56), mother Padmalaya Dash (50) and wife Bidyashree Sishu (26) filed the petition alleging that the investigation is being undertaken in a partisan, motivated, one-sided and improper manner.

When the petition came up on Wednesday, the status report of the investigation by the Crime Branch was expected to be submitted as directed on September 11. But the State Counsel sought more time for it. Expressing displeasure over the non-submission of the status report, the single judge bench of Justice Biswajit Mohanty posted the matter to November 11.