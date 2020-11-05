Covid ban: Dark festival of lights for cracker makers

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The State government’s ban on sale of firecrackers for Diwali has left cracker makers in the lurch. After battling huge losses due to pandemic effect on marriages and celebrations, the cracker makers were upbeat about Diwali but are now a disappointed lot.

There are about 1,500 cracker makers with many others dependant on the trade in the district.

“The blanket ban on the sale of crackers by the government has a direct impact on our income. However we are still optimistic that Covid-19 will disappear soon,” said Sarat Sahoo, a cracker maker of Garapur, on the outskirts of Kendrapara town.

The ban during the festive season has come as a huge blow for them as it is considered the best time for them to earn well.

Madhaba Behera of Garapur said, “Usually by this time, we get orders from firecracker sellers and get on to manufacturing. But this year has been bad with no prospects,” he said.

Madan Das of Kapaleswar village, who has been in the cracker business for the last 40 years, had invested Rs 1 lakh on raw material. Now he is staring at a huge loss. However, the ban has been welcomed by some people in the district who feel it will address the problem of pollution. The State government has prohibited the sale and use of firecrackers from November 10 to 30 in public interest.