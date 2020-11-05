Four government officers held guilty of contempt 

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Days after issuing arrest warrant orders against the Director of Secondary Education and three district education officers (DEOs) and then recalling them, the Orissa High Court on Tuesday found the four officers guilty of contempt for violation and non-compliance with the Court’s order. The HC has set Friday for passing the order on punishment.

The vacation court on October 28 had issued the orders for production of the four officers before the Court on November 3 in connection with the contempt petitions filed separately by five teachers.

But on November 2, the Court recalled the arrest warrant orders after petitions for recall of the orders were moved along with affidavits claiming compliance with the HC orders related to salary arrears of the teachers.

The single-judge bench of Justice Biswanath Rath scrutinised the affidavits while the officers were present in person before him on Tuesday and found arrears and current salary had been released without any interest.

The HC, therefore, finds each of the contemnors not only guilty of violation of this Court’s order for non-compliance of the order in full.

They were also found guilty of filing false compliance affidavit. Again each of the contemnors also became guilty in ensuring modification of the order dated October 28, 2020 by false submission, Justice Rath observed.

“This Court accordingly holds each of the contemnors guilty under the provisions of the Contempt of Courts Act. Place this matter on November 6 for hearing on the question of punishment involving each of the contemnors”, Justice Rath said in his order on Tuesday.

The contemnors Director Pradeep Kumar Dash and DEOs Krushna Chandra Nayak (Jajpur), Sapan Kumar Jena (Jagsinghpur) and Biswanath Ghosh (Puri) were also directed to remain present in person before his court on Friday.

The HC orders issued more than two years ago had directed for calculation of their salary arrears and payment within three months.