High-powered committee visits lower Suktel area

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: A high-powered committee visited Magurbeda village in the district for the second time on Wednesday to assess the Lower Suktel project area.

The team led by Director of Resettlement and Rehabilitation (R &R) Rajendra Pattnaik had visited the village last month to review the status of the irrigation project which has been hanging fire since two years. Pattnaik said the team will submit its report to the State Government very soon.

“The problems of people displaced by the project is being considered seriously. A special officer will be in charge of resettlement and rehabilitation,” he added.

Work on the Lower Suktel Project, which had started in 2013, has been stalled since 2018 over compensation demands by residents of peripheral villages.