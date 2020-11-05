STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
More Maoist arms dump unearthed

Improvement in security will change the perception of people and bring them to the mainstream, the SP added.  

Arms and ammunition recovered from Maoists on display | Express

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: In yet another jolt to the outlawed CPI (Maoists), security forces have unearthed arms and ammunition from Swabhiman Anchal and adjoining areas in the last one week.

The recovered arms and ammunition include two SLR rifles, one 303 rifle/modified to 410 musket, IED, three SLR magazine, nine 7.62 SLR rounds, one magazine pouch and ceiling. Besides, Maoist documents were also seized.

In a release on Wednesday, Malkangiri SP Rishikesh D Khilari said the Maoist dumps were recovered during inter-State combing operation comprising District Voluntary Force (DVF), Special Operations Group (SOG) commandos, Border Security Force (BSF) and Grey Hound police of Andhra Pradesh in the last one week. 

Khilari said basing on intelligence inputs, a comprehensive search and area domination operation was launched in Swabhiman Anchal and nearby areas by a multi-party team.

He claimed that the operation was successful for the security forces.

This intelligence-based operation helped in setting up of the Gorasetu BSF company operating base (COB) in the heartland of the erstwhile cut-off region.

The establishment of the BSF COB will further improve the security scenario while restoring peace in the area and pave way for developmental work.

“We suspect that these arms and ammunition belonged to cadres of the Andhra-Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC) of CPI (Maoist). The Naxals were planning to use these ammunition against innocent civilians and security forces to materialise their subversive, anti-national activities,” Khilari said.
In wake of the recovery of arms and ammunition, further combing and search operations are underway in the area.

