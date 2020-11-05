Online classes to continue for students unwilling to attend schools

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state sovernment on Wednesday reiterated that schools will be reopened partially in November. However, online classes will be allowed for students whose parents are not willing to send them to schools due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said though dates have not been finalised yet, the department proposes to reopen schools for Class IX, X and Class XI, XII (higher secondary classes or Plus Two) in the first phase from this month after formulation of Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

Speaking to TNIE, the Minister also said that the department is planning to continue online classes even after schools reopen, for those not willing to attend classes in physical mode due to the ongoing health crisis. The move, however, is still under consideration, he said.

Though the State Government has allowed the department to reopen schools from November 16 onwards, the latter has not finalised any dates yet. But 10,000 schools, 8,000 high schools and 2,000 higher secondary schools have been planned to be reopened in the first phase.

The Minister, who had convened a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the matter, had said the SOP which is in draft stage will soon be uploaded to the department website seeking feedback and recommendations of schools, parents and other stakeholders to ensure adequate safety measures on the campuses. The SOP will also provide measures to be undertaken in private schools for their reopening.

A new academic calendar will also be prepared as the 2020-21 academic session has already been delayed by four months. The government has also slashed syllabus for students by 30 per cent considering a delayed start of the session.