STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Samaleswari shrine to have 200-bed Yatri Nivas soon

President of Samaleswari Temple Trust Board Sanjay Baboo said the Yatri Nivas will have 200 beds including 50 double bed accommodation. 

Published: 05th November 2020 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2020 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

Samaleswari Temple

Samaleswari Temple

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A Yatri Nivas and Bhoga Mandap will be constructed on the premises of Samaleswari temple complex here. The facilities will be constructed over 10,000 sq feet area on the premises of the 16th century shrine, located on the banks of Mahanadi river.

President of Samaleswari Temple Trust Board Sanjay Baboo said the Yatri Nivas will have 200 beds including 50 double bed accommodation. 

Besides, it will have two dormitories with 50 beds in each. The Bhoga Mandap will have a seating capacity of 500 persons.The State government has already allocated `2 crore to the Tourism department for the project. Baboo said the site for the Yatri Nivas and Bhoga Mandap will be identified after the expansion plan of the temple is prepared. 

Devotees from across the state besides Chhattisgarh visit the temple and they often face issues in getting accommodation. Several devotees spend a hefty amount to get accommodation in hotels and the Yatri Nivas within the temple premises will provide them much needed relief.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Samaleswari shrine Odisha
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Nikhil Kamath | Pic: Meghana Sastry
In Conversation with Nikhil Kamath, the young billionaire who quit school aged 14
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp