Samaleswari shrine to have 200-bed Yatri Nivas soon

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A Yatri Nivas and Bhoga Mandap will be constructed on the premises of Samaleswari temple complex here. The facilities will be constructed over 10,000 sq feet area on the premises of the 16th century shrine, located on the banks of Mahanadi river.

President of Samaleswari Temple Trust Board Sanjay Baboo said the Yatri Nivas will have 200 beds including 50 double bed accommodation.

Besides, it will have two dormitories with 50 beds in each. The Bhoga Mandap will have a seating capacity of 500 persons.The State government has already allocated `2 crore to the Tourism department for the project. Baboo said the site for the Yatri Nivas and Bhoga Mandap will be identified after the expansion plan of the temple is prepared.

Devotees from across the state besides Chhattisgarh visit the temple and they often face issues in getting accommodation. Several devotees spend a hefty amount to get accommodation in hotels and the Yatri Nivas within the temple premises will provide them much needed relief.