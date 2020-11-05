Two women stabbed by spurned lover in Odisha

By Express News Service

NUAPADA: Two women sustained critical injuries after being stabbed by a spurned lover near Boden Bazaar road in Nuapada district on Wednesday.

The women were identified as Chandrika Majhi (24) and Premseela Jagat (22) of Chikalchuan village under Boirgaon panchayat. The accused is 42-year-old Lalit Naik, a clerk in Boirgaon High School.

Sources said Lalit stalked the two women when they were on way to the local market in Boden in the morning. On reaching the market, he confronted Chandrika over some issue. An argument ensued and Lalit left the spot.

When the women were returning to their village, the accused stopped them midway. Lalit reportedly told Chandrika that he was in love with her and forced her to agree for marriage. Enraged by his behaviour towards her friend, Premseela tried to push Lalit away. However, he took out a knife and stabbed her. Later, Lalit also attacked Chandrika multiple times with the knife and injured the duo grievously.

Though the accused attempted to flee the spot, passersby and locals caught hold of him. The two girls were rushed to Boden hospital and discharged in the evening.

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Khariar Biranchi Prasad Dehury said the girls have lodged a complaint against Lalit. “We have detained him and interrogation is on. The case is under investigation,” the SDPO added.