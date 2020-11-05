STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Winter session of Odisha Assembly to begin from November 20

As per the schedule, the supplementary budget for financial year 2020-21 will be presented on the first day of the session which will continue till December 3.

Odisha Assembly

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The winter session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly will commence from November 20, said notification issued by the Assembly secretariat on Wednesday.

Official business will be transacted in the next four days of the session, from November 21 to 24.  Private member’s business (bills and resolutions) will be tabled on November 25. Discussion on demand for grants for the first supplementary statement of expenditure for 2020-21 will be held between November 26 and 28 followed by discussion and approval of the Appropriation Bill on November 29.

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic situation, Speaker S N Patro will convene an all party meeting to decide the safety procedures to be followed during the session. The winter session will have 40 working days to fulfill the criteria of the Assembly sitting for a minimum 60 days in a calendar year. Patro recently said that a calendar for 40 days will be prepared once the schedule of the session is decided by the Governor of Odisha. The House had a total sitting of 20 days during the third and fourth sessions. The monsoon session was held between September 29 and October 6.

