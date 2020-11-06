18 months after Fani, schools lie in ruins

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Even after 18 months of cyclone Fani hitting Odisha, as many as 427 schools in the district continue to languish in their ravaged state in the absence of repair work. The cyclone had blown away the asbestos roof of the 61-year-old Baladevjew High School in Kendrapara town. A teacher said the authorities were urged to grant funds for the purpose on numerous occasions but in vain.

Chairman of Kendrapara municipality and an alumnus of the institution, Dhiren Sahoo said 18 months have passed since, yet most of the classrooms in the school remain closed. “Several states have banned the use of asbestos sheets for roofs of school buildings due to their adverse impact on students’ health. It is high time the government provided funds for repairing the school and replacing its asbestos roof with concrete for the safety of the students and the building too,” he said.

Similarly, Ghagaradia Upper Primary School in Gaghara village of Kendrapara block too suffered extensive damage in the floods three months back. But the repair of the school has not been taken up. Due to the ingress of flood water, the school turned into a virtual pool. Piles of debris including bricks, bits of wood, concrete and broken household goods are still littered around the school even after three months of the deluge.

Retired headmaster of Gobari High School Basudev Das wondered how the students will continue their education after the schools are reopened. District education officer Sanjib Kumar Singh said as many as 152 schools across the district were damaged in the floods three months back. “We need around `7 crore to repair the schools and accordingly had submitted an estimate to the authorities last month,” he said.

Similarly, 427 schools were damaged across the district due to cyclone Fani last year. Singh said he has asked for `43 lakh to carry out repairs at Baladevjew High School and the work will start after the funds are sanctioned. Cyclone Fani hit the coast of Odisha on May 3, 2019.