2 killed in elephant attacks  

By Express News Service

ROURKELA/BARIPADA: Two persons were trampled to death by elephants in separate incidents in Sundargarh and Mayurbhanj districts on Wednesday night.In Sundargarh, a 42-year-old woman was killed by a wild elephant at the remote Burutola hamlet in Banki range of Rourkela forest division. She was identified as Monica Munda of Kucheta village.

Rourkela divisional forest officer (DFO) Sanjay Swain said the incident took place at around 1 am near the victim’s farm field. A herd of elephants was moving in the area and forest personnel tracking the jumbos had urged villagers to stay indoors through public address system. However, the woman and her husband went to guard their standing crops. In the darkness, she failed to spot an approaching elephant which trampled and killed her, Swain added.

Chandiposh police handed over Monica’s body to her family after autopsy on Thursday. In Mayurbhanj, a 50-year-old man was trampled to death by an elephant in Similipal forest. He was identified as Baikuntha Dehuri of Alhapani village in Rairangpur sub-division.

Similipal North DFO Saikiran said Baikuntha and another man had gone to the forest in Talabandh wildlife range to collect ‘Jhuna’ (sal resin). He encountered an elephant which attacked him. Baikuntha died on the spot.

As per Government provision, the Forest department initially provided `40,000 compensation to the kin of the deceased. The rest amount will be provided after joint verification by revenue, forest and police officials. Local police seized the body and sent it to Rairangpur sub-divisional hospital for autopsy.