STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

2 killed in elephant attacks  

A herd of elephants was moving in the area and forest personnel tracking the jumbos had urged villagers to stay indoors through public address system. 

Published: 06th November 2020 02:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2020 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ROURKELA/BARIPADA: Two persons were trampled to death by elephants in separate incidents in Sundargarh and Mayurbhanj districts on Wednesday night.In Sundargarh, a 42-year-old woman was killed by a wild elephant at the remote Burutola hamlet in Banki range of Rourkela forest division. She was identified as Monica Munda of Kucheta village.

Rourkela divisional forest officer (DFO) Sanjay Swain said the incident took place at around 1 am near the victim’s farm field. A herd of elephants was moving in the area and forest personnel tracking the jumbos had urged villagers to stay indoors through public address system. However, the woman and her husband went to guard their standing crops. In the darkness, she failed to spot an approaching elephant which trampled and killed her, Swain added.

Chandiposh police handed over Monica’s body to her family after autopsy on Thursday. In Mayurbhanj, a 50-year-old man was trampled to death by an elephant in Similipal forest. He was identified as Baikuntha Dehuri of Alhapani village in Rairangpur sub-division. 

Similipal North DFO Saikiran said Baikuntha and another man had gone to the forest in Talabandh wildlife range to collect ‘Jhuna’ (sal resin). He encountered an elephant which attacked him. Baikuntha died on the spot.

As per Government provision, the Forest department initially provided `40,000 compensation to the kin of the deceased. The rest amount will be provided after joint verification by revenue, forest and police officials. Local police seized the body and sent it to Rairangpur sub-divisional hospital for autopsy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp