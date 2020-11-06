3-month deadline for JMFC court land allotment

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has directed the State government to allot three acre land for construction of the Court of Civil Judge (Junior Division)-cum-JMFC at Konark by issuing record of rights.

The division bench of Justice SK Mishra and Justice BR Sarangi said, “We further direct the State government in consultation with Collector, Puri shall comply with the order within a period of three months from Tuesday.”

“It should be kept in mind that if any communal or gochar land is allotted, it should be de-reserved first and equal amount of land should be kept reserved for gochar purpose itself. In no case, low lying land or sand dunes shall be allotted for the aforesaid purpose,” the bench specified. The Court issued the order on Tuesday on a petition seeking direction to the administration to allot a piece of government land for establishment of the court.