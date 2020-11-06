Artificial limbs spell hope for many in Odisha's Sambalpur to live life with dignity

Mayank Bhusan Pani By

Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Soubhagya Pradhan of Chandimal village in Kuchinda block had never thought he would lead a normal life after he lost one of his limbs in an accident. The mishap left him dependent on his family and his father, who had to leave work as a mason, to take care of him.

However, for Soubhagya, Regional Centre for Disability Rehabilitation (RCDR) in the district, brought new hope to start life afresh. A few months back, the RCDR helped him with an artificial limb and with a little encouragement he learnt a new skill that enabled him to start work again. The youngster learnt driving and now earns Rs 8,000 per month driving a tractor.

The district administration through the RCDR and some initiatives has not only been a support to Soubhagya but many others like him who lost their limbs in accidents, and helped them lead a life of dignity.

For 21-year-old Chaintanya Kumbhar of Baijamunda village, who lost both his limbs in an accident, becoming financially independent came as a new lease of life. The RCDR helped him get artificial limbs and the district administration, in September, donated an e-rickshaw to him.

Twenty other PwDs also were provided e-rickshaws . Chaitanya is now earning Rs 700-1000 per day and contributing to his family income.

District disability rehabilitation officer (DDRO), Rabindra Satpathy said, “Almost 80-90 per cent of people who come to RCDR for getting artificial limbs are willing to earn a livelihood on their own. While some of them want to do a job or continue their studies,the majority is keen to learn a new skill and become self-employed.”

As per data available, from June till the end of October, 42 people have been provided artificial limbs and all of them are employed.

Sambalpur collector Subham Saxena said, "By providing artificial limbs to the disabled, we can help them become self-dependent and mitigate the social stigma they face. However, once they start walking and live like any other normal person, a need for their economic rehabilitation also arises. To address these issues, along with their usual financial assistance, we are tagging these people with the CMRF or providing them with Differential Rate of Interest (DRI) loans accordingly to help them become self-employed."