STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

COVID-19 effect: Auctioned mines face lease deed hurdle in Odisha

As per the agreement, the new lessees will have to produce 80 pc of the rated capacity in the first year which comes around 48 MT, sources in the mining industry said.

Published: 06th November 2020 11:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2020 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

Iron Ore

For representational purposes

By Bijoy Pradhan
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State may not get the desired revenue from the 20 working iron ore and manganese mines auctioned before March this year with the COVID-19 pandemic playing the spoil sport.

With the State fetching an unexpected higher premium averaging at 106 per cent in a frenetic bidding, the highest offer being 154 per cent for Siljora-Kalimati Iron Ore and Manganese block, the expected revenue from these mines at 80 per cent production over the rated production capacity last year was around Rs 5,000 crore.

The mineral production from these mines in 2019-20 was about 60 million tonnes (MT). As per the agreement, the new lessees will have to produce 80 pc of the rated capacity in the first year which comes around 48 MT, sources in the mining industry said.

Three successful bidders - Socied De Fomento Industrial Private Limited, winner of Nadidih iron ore block, Vishal LPG Industries (Nadidih iron ore and manganese block), Tarama Apartment Pvt Ltd (Teherai iron ore and manganese block) - surrendered their blocks by forfeiting security deposits as they found it unsustainable.

Jindal Steel and Power (JSPL) and Shyam Ores Jharkhand Private Limited, winners of Guali and Jilling-Langalota iron ore blocks respectively, have not executed the lease deed with the State government yet. Of the 15 mines, 12 lessees including JWS Steel, ArcelorMittal and Kashvi International have filed returns to the State government reporting that they have started production.

JSW Steel with four mines and ArcelorMittal with one are reported to have produced 30 pc of the rated production capacity by the end of October. The entire production is for captive consumption. Despite having four mines, JSW Steel is buying iron ore from the open market to meet its captive demand, informed sources. ArcelorMittal too has a similar story.

The remaining six lease holders of merchant mines have not yet started sale of minerals despite huge demand both from domestic and export markets, sources added. Attributing the low production of iron ore to disruptions made by COVID pandemic, a merchant miner said execution of lease deeds were completed in some cases in July and August. 

“In such a force majeure situation, the government understands the difficulties of lease holders to operate new mines. A clear trend of production will emerge by the end of December,” a miner said.

With production of steel picking up, demand for raw materials from sponge iron, pellet, and pig iron manufacturers are also steadily increasing. The new lease holders will try to make up for their shortfall in production in the next four five months.

The State government will not lose much as the old stocks of the previous mines owners are removed from their stockyard on which royalty will be earned, the sources said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Iron ore auction Odisha iron ore
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp