ICT, SOA researchers in Stanford list of world’s top scientists

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ten professors and three alumni of Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT) and six researchers of SOA University here have been listed in the top two per cent of world research scientists.

The list has been prepared by the Stanford University, USA on the basis of a subject-wise analysis. The ICT scientists are Chancellor Prof RA Mashelkar (polymers), former director Prof JB Joshi (chemical engineering), former chancellor Prof GD Yadav (physical chemistry), vice-chancellor Prof AB Pandit, former head of chemical engineering department Prof VG Pangarkar, Prof Rekha S Singhal (food technology), Prof BM Bhanage and Prof Lakshmi Kantam (organic Chemistry), Prof Ashwin Patwardhan and Prof Parag Gogate (chemical engineering).

Prof Yadav has been ranked no. 1 in physical chemistry domain for his contribution in catalysis-science and engineering, green chemistry and technology, nanomaterials and nanocatalysis, energy engineering, and biochemical engineering and biotechnology. He provided the first ever interpretation of the celebrated phenomenon of inversion rate and selectivity in Friedel-Crafts reactions and one of his papers on sulfated zirconia is a citation classic. Known as the moniker of ‘The Warrior of Haldighati’ through his crusade against the US patents on turmeric, neem and basmati rice, Prof Mashelkar campaigned strongly with Indian academics, researchers and corporates for strengthening the ecosystem.

Three alumni of ICT Prof VS Moholkar and Dr Kailas Wasewar (chemical engineering) and Dr Amol Kulkarni also figured in the list. The researchers of SOA University are Prof Pradipta Kishore Dash (energy), Prof Kulamani Parida (physical chemistry), Prof Lala Behari Sukla and Dr Nihar Bala Devi (mining and metallurgy), eminent neurosurgeon Prof Ashok Kumar Mahapatra, Prof RNP Choudhary (applied physics) and Prof JC Misra (mathematics).