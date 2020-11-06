STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

ICT, SOA researchers in Stanford list of world’s top scientists

Ten professors and three alumni of Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT) and six researchers of SOA University here have been listed in the top two per cent of world research scientists. 

Published: 06th November 2020 02:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2020 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ten professors and three alumni of Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT) and six researchers of SOA University here have been listed in the top two per cent of world research scientists. 

The list has been prepared by the Stanford University, USA on the basis of a subject-wise analysis. The ICT scientists are Chancellor Prof RA Mashelkar (polymers), former director Prof JB Joshi (chemical engineering), former chancellor Prof GD Yadav (physical chemistry), vice-chancellor Prof AB Pandit, former head of chemical engineering department Prof VG Pangarkar, Prof Rekha S Singhal (food technology), Prof BM Bhanage and Prof Lakshmi Kantam (organic Chemistry), Prof Ashwin Patwardhan and Prof Parag Gogate (chemical engineering).

Prof Yadav has been ranked no. 1 in physical chemistry domain for his contribution in catalysis-science and engineering, green chemistry and technology, nanomaterials and nanocatalysis, energy engineering, and biochemical engineering and biotechnology. He provided the first ever interpretation of the celebrated phenomenon of inversion rate and selectivity in Friedel-Crafts reactions and one of his papers on sulfated zirconia is a citation classic. Known as the moniker of ‘The Warrior of Haldighati’ through his crusade against the US patents on turmeric, neem and basmati rice, Prof Mashelkar campaigned strongly with Indian academics, researchers and corporates for strengthening the ecosystem.

Three alumni of ICT Prof VS Moholkar and Dr Kailas Wasewar (chemical engineering) and Dr Amol Kulkarni also figured in the list. The researchers of SOA University are Prof Pradipta Kishore Dash (energy), Prof Kulamani Parida (physical chemistry), Prof Lala Behari Sukla and Dr Nihar Bala Devi (mining and metallurgy), eminent neurosurgeon Prof Ashok Kumar Mahapatra, Prof RNP Choudhary (applied physics) and Prof JC Misra (mathematics).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp