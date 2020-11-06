Madhu app comes as boon for students in Odisha's Ganjam district amid lockdown

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: With schools remaining shut across Odisha, Madhu app, an e-learning initiative of the State government, has proved beneficial for students in Ganjam district. The app, available for free download on Google Play, was launched in December last year by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, much before schools were closed due to the lockdown.

It was designed to ensure students did not have to attend coaching classes. Since then, it is being used by 78,000 students in the district daily.

Besides teachers, a professional documentation team has prepared the lectures which can be accessed on the app, named after noted freedom fighter and social reformer Madhusudan Das. Sources said over 8 lakh students have downloaded educational videos through the app to prepare for virtual tests.

Developed by Emer Tech RnD Solutions Pvt Ltd in collaboration with the Ganjam administration, the app has video lectures, exercises and test modules for students from Class V to VIII. However, this alternative medium of education has not been of use to students from poor financial background as they do not have access to smartphones and internet.