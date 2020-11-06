Move to shut down schools with less students resented  

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Resentment is brewing in Ganjam over the State Government’s decision to close a whopping 433 primary and upper primary schools having low student enrollment in the district.Protests witnessed at many places in Ganjam since the last one week, has been bolstered with political leaders and social activists joining them.

Senior Congress leader V Chandra Sekhar Naidu said the decision to close schools will jeopardise the education system. “Of the 433 schools to be closed in Ganjam, 186 are in Berhampur Parliamentary constituency, the representative of which is a BJD leader. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s home district is Ganjam as he has been elected from Hinjili. It is unfortunate that the government’s move will benefit education mafia,” he alleged.

The population of the district has increased and accordingly, the number of students should also have shot up. However, this is not the case in government schools. The ruling BJD took the decision to facilitate private schools to flourish, Naidu alleged.

Opposing the move, social activist Saroj Patnaik said closing down schools with low student strength will lead to many children dropping out, especially in tribal and backward areas of the district. In these areas, children mostly depend on government schools for their education,” he said.

Social activist from tribal-dominated Patrapur, Khirsindhu Mohanty said as per the decision, schools with less students will be merged with nearby schools. But anecdotal evidence clearly shows that children, especially at the primary level, find it difficult to walk longer distance and tend to remain absent from school regularly. Besides, with the school being far away from their village, parents often hesitate to send their kids as they find it difficult to keep a tab on them, he added.

District education department sources said the decision is not new as the order of closure of schools is being implemented since 2015-16. While 14 schools were closed for having less students in 2015-16, as many as 55 shut down in 2016-17, 58 in 2017-18, 31 in 2018-19 and six in 2019-20.

The buildings of closed schools were handed over to the blocks concerned. However, buildings of 164 schools closed in the last five years remain unutilised.

District education officer (DEO) AK Pradhan said the administration had identified 933 schools with low student strength in Ganjam. But after reconsideration, the State government took the decision to close 433 schools.

“People can bring their objections to the notice of district administration. A committee would be formed to verify the objections and if found genuine, those will be sent to government for reconsideration,” Pradhan added.