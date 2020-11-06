Naveen suspends former MLA Jiban Pradip Dash

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Two days after voters exercised their franchise in the Balasore Sadar bypoll, Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik on Thursday suspended former MLA Jiban Pradip Dash from the party.

The reason given by the BJD for the action against the three-time MLA was that he indulged in anti-party activities. Dash had been elected from the seat, once from BJP and twice as the ruling BJD candidate. In 2019 Assembly election, he had lost to BJP’s Madan Mohan Dutta, whose death necessitated the by-election.

He was an aspirant for the ticket from the seat for the November 3 bypoll but the party fielded a new face Swarup Kumar Das.Talking to mediapersons, Dash said that he was shocked by his suspension. “No doubt I was unhappy after I was denied the ticket, but I had extended full support to the party candidate and worked hard during the election,” he said and added that he has been victim of a conspiracy. “I will try to meet the Chief Minister and apprise him about my position,” he said.

Meanwhile, the sudden action betrays a sense of unease within the party over its prospects in the just concluded election. Though the BJD camp maintains that the party will wrest the seat from BJP, action against the senior leader has brought to the fore the fact that not everything is okay in the ruling camp.

Observers believe that the alleged anti-party activities attributed to Dash may have affected the prospects of the BJD candidate. There was also strong resentment among a section of the party leaders and workers after major contenders including former MP and district president Rabindra Jena were ignored by Naveen for the party ticket.

Naveen had to depute senior leader Pratap Deb to Balasore to manage the rebellion like situation after the name of the BJD candidate was announced.