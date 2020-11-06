Odisha clears 5 mega investment proposals worth `92,713 crore

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government on Thursday approved five mega investment proposals worth Rs 92,713 crore that are projected to create employment opportunities for over 32,000 persons.The investment proposals in the metal sector were cleared at the meeting of the High Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) presided over by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister emphasised on the importance of accelerating the growth of industries in the State and directed all agencies of the government to work in a coordinated manner to achieve the goals of rapid industrial growth leading to employment generation. He directed Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy to review the projects and keep him apprised of the progress on a regular basis.

Expressing happiness over the flow of investment to the State, the Chief Minister said that the industrial economy of Odisha has quickly revived from the pandemic. The State has approved investments worth Rs 1.17 lakh crore since February 2020 with employment potential for 53,000 persons.

The investment proposals approved at the meeting included, the expansion project of Jindal Steel and Power Limited’s integrated steel plant in Angul from 6 million tonne per annum (MTPA) to 18.6 MTPA along with a 36 MTPA slurry pipeline and 12.5 MTPA cement plant with an investment of Rs 76,018 crore. It would create employment opportunities for over 24,350 persons in two phases.

The proposal for expansion of Jindal Stainless Limited’s stainless steel capacity from 1.1 MTPA to 3.2 MTPA and cold rolling mill capacity from 0.8 MTPA to 2.4 MTPA with an investment of Rs 6,840 crores at Kalinga Nagar in Jajpur district with a projected employment generation for over 2,236 persons was also approved.

The HLCA cleared Essar Minmet Limited’s 14 MTPA beneficiation, 14 MTPA pellet plant and 14 MTPA slurry pipeline with an investment of Rs 6,650 crores to be set up in Keonjhar and Paradip respectively with employment opportunities for 1,468 persons. Similarly, expansion project of Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel India Limited’s beneficiation plant in Keonjhar from 10.76 MTPA to 16.76 MTPA and pellet plant at Paradip from 6 MTPA to 12 MTPA with an investment of Rs 2000 crore was cleared. It would create employment opportunities for over 655 persons.

Shyam Metalics and Energy Limited’s expansion proposal for its steel plant at Pandloi in Sambalpur district from 0.77 MTPA to 2.373 MTPA and rolling mill with an investment of Rs 1,205 crore and employment opportunities for over 3,270 persons also got the go ahead.