Odisha govt changes its mind, online classes to continue as schools to stay shut

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said the decision to reopen schools has been put on hold for an indefinite period.

Odisha is one among 10 states that reported over 70 pc of daily caseload.

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government on Friday revoked its decision to reopen schools in November in view of the possible second wave of COVID-19 in the State next month.

"The decision was taken in view of possible second wave of COVID-19 in mid-December. The spread of infection among students and teachers in Andhra Pradesh after reopening of schools was also another reason," Dash said.

As per the projection of the government, there may be a second wave of novel coronavirus spread in the State between December 15 and January 15. Accordingly, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has urged people to follow the COVID safety norms strictly.

The reports that about 575 students and over 800 teachers tested positive in Andhra Pradesh within three days of reopening of schools for Class IX and X students on November 2 also made the State Government rethink its plans.

"The department cannot take the risk to reopen schools in such situations," Dash said and added that online classes will continue as usual. The Special Relief Commissioner, as part of Unlock-6 guidelines, had allowed the SME department to reopen schools partially for students of Class IX, X and Plus II November 16 onwards.

