Odisha to have over 3.11L Covid-19 cases by Nov 15

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: AMID fear of second wave of Covid-19 during winter, the State government has projected that the total number of confirmed cases would cross 3.11 lakh and active cases surpass 15,000 by November 15.According to an internal assessment by the Health and Family Welfare department, the cumulative coronavirus cases in Odisha will reach 3,11,169, including 15,869 active, in the next 10 days. The numbers have been calculated as per the current growth rate of 0.51 per cent (seven day average).

The State recorded 1,385 new infections and 14 deaths in last 24 hours taking the tally to 2,97,274 and death toll to 1,431. The new cases witnessed a slight drop as the number of tests went up to over 50,000 after more than a month. As many as 50,780 tests were conducted on Wednesday. The new infections had soared to 1,474 on Tuesday, up by 20 pc as compared to Monday (1201).

Of the 1,385 cases in last 24 hours, 798 were in quarantine and 587 local contacts. The number of districts reporting more than 100 cases also rose to three with Khurda recording maximum 159 cases, followed by Cuttack (109) and Mayurbhanj (103). The districts that saw a rise in the number of daily counts included Sundargarh (91), Angul (88), Nuapada (88) and Balangir (77). Though cases are moderately down in Balasore (36) and Jagatsinghpur (50), health experts warned it is likely to increase as both the districts witnessed large congregations during the recent by-elections.

Five districts contribute 37.58 pc of the total active cases in the State. Khurda tops the chart with 12.4 pc, followed by Cuttack (7.6 pc), Sundargarh (6.08 pc), Mayurbhanj (6.1 pc) and Jagatsinghpur (5.4 pc). There is, however, no let up in Covid-19 fatalities as 14 more patients, including three each from Bhubaneswar and Mayurbhanj, two each from Cuttack and Sundargarh and one each from Ganjam, Nayagarh, Nabarangpur and Sambalpur succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, the Health and Family Welfare department has geared up to prevent the severity of the second wave, which is expected between mid December and January. Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra said along with the intensified grassroots level surveillance on SARI and ILI cases, focus is on post Covid care. “SCB Medical College and Hospital has been declared as a nodal centre for post Covid care. It will collaborate with international universities and institutes for research activities,” he said. The State Government is also planning to conduct the next phase of serological survey in Puri, Balasore and Sambalpur in December. The report of the ongoing study in Cuttack is expected by November 10. The number of active cases in the State now stands at 13,770.