STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Step up street vendor loans: Govt to ULBs

Mathi Vathanan said the issue was also discussed at the State Level Bankers Committee meeting on October 29.

Published: 06th November 2020 02:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2020 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government on Thursday issued a guideline to promote and facilitate street vendors to avail special micro-credit facility under the PM SVANidhi scheme as the urban local bodies (ULBs) were seen lacking in its implementation.

The Centre had launched the scheme on June 1, 2020 to provide collateral-free working capital loans of up to `10,000 of one year tenure to approximately 50 lakh street vendors to help resume their businesses as they were hard hit because of the lockdowns and shutdowns due to Covid-19 pandemic. In a letter to commissioners of all municipal corporations and executive officers of municipalities and NACs, Principal Secretary of Housing and Urban Development department G Mathi Vathanan said most of the ULBs have not taken adequate steps to mobilise street vendors to avail the facility to resume their livelihood. 

“Letter of recommendation after due field verification is not expedited timely to sanction and disburse the working capital loan to eligible street vendors,” he said. Mathi Vathanan said the issue was also discussed at the State Level Bankers Committee meeting on October 29.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp