Western Odisha farmers protest, block roads over new farm laws

Hundreds of vehicles remained stranded on either sides of the highway for one hour due to the blockade.

Published: 06th November 2020 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2020 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers blocking NH-55 at Sambalpur

Farmers blocking NH-55 at Sambalpur. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Farmers under the banner of Paschim Odisha Krushak Sangathan Samanwaya Samiti (POKSSS) on Thursday staged road blockade at different places of western Odisha for one hour in support of the ‘Chakka Jam’ call by All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee protesting the new farm laws. 

In Sambalpur, farmers blocked NH-55 at Maneswar in Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) limits from 11 am to 12 noon. Hundreds of vehicles remained stranded on either sides of the highway for one hour due to the blockade.

POKSSS convenor Ashok Pradhan said the road blockade was a symbolic protest and farmers will intensify the stir in coming days. Farmers also blocked roads at different places in Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Subarnapur, Balangir and Kalahandi districts.

