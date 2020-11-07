A day after suspension, Dash resigns from BJD

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A Day after being suspended from BJD for anti-party activities, three-time MLA from Balasore Jiban Pradip Dash resigned from the primary membership of the party on Friday.Dash was suspended by Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik from the party on Thursday for alleged anti-party activities.

The former MLA, who was a strong contender for BJD ticket from Balasore Sadar seat for the November 3 bypoll, allegedly remained absent from campaigning. Besides, the rift between Dash and former MP Rabindra Jena who is also the president of the Balasore district BJD is well known.

However, former MLA has refuted allegations that he remained absent for the electioneering. “Even after the candidate selection, I had announced that I will work for party’s nominee but I was not given any specific responsibility for the Balasore Sadar bypoll,” Das said and added that he was only invited for some party meetings.

Stating that he has been suspended from the party without any valid reason, Dash said he was also not given a chance to present his side of the story before the party leadership.

Dash was elected from the Balasore Sadar Assembly seat on a BJP ticket in 2000. Later on he joined the ruling BJD and won the seat twice in 2009 and 2014 Assembly elections. He, however, lost the 2019 Assembly election to BJP’s Madan Mohan Dutta, whose death necessitated the bypoll.