STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

A day after suspension, Dash resigns from BJD

Not given a chance to place my side of the story, says the former MLA

Published: 07th November 2020 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2020 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A Day after being suspended from BJD for anti-party activities, three-time MLA from Balasore Jiban Pradip Dash resigned from the primary membership of the party on Friday.Dash was suspended by Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik from the party on Thursday for alleged anti-party activities. 

The former MLA, who was a strong contender for BJD ticket from Balasore Sadar seat for the November 3 bypoll, allegedly remained absent from campaigning. Besides, the rift between Dash and former MP Rabindra Jena who is also the president of the Balasore district BJD is well known.

However, former MLA has refuted allegations that he remained absent for the electioneering. “Even after the candidate selection, I had announced that I will work for party’s nominee but I was not given any specific responsibility for the Balasore Sadar bypoll,” Das said and added that he was only invited for some party meetings. 

Stating that he has been suspended from the party without any valid reason, Dash said he was also not given a chance to present his side of the story before the party leadership. 

Dash was elected from the Balasore Sadar Assembly seat on a BJP ticket in 2000. Later on he joined the ruling BJD and won the seat twice in 2009 and 2014 Assembly elections. He, however, lost the 2019 Assembly election to BJP’s Madan Mohan Dutta, whose death necessitated the bypoll.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
A man dances in the fountain while attending a gathering at Washington Square Park to await election results on Friday, in New York. (Photo | AP)
US election results 2020 | Armed Trump supporters, rejoicing democrats, here are 24 head-turning photos from America
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp