CM unveils ‘Bus Pathsala’

Published: 07th November 2020 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2020 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday unveiled the book ‘Bus Pathsala’ on the occasion of second anniversary of city bus service ‘Mo Bus’. The book is a compilation of five-week long virtual training sessions conducted by Capital Region Urban Transport during Covid pandemic on soft skills and technical skills. Naveen hoped that Mo Bus will continue to serve the people with same spirit while maintaining the health guidelines for the Covid-19 pandemic. The CRUT also introduced ‘Tap and Pay’ smart card or ‘MoBus Card’ as a gift for its commuters on the occasion of second anniversary.

This new digital payment option will allow a hassle-free and risk-free travel for the commuter. To start with, the facility will be available on route 50 and route 70, officials said. CRUT Managing Director Arun Bothra thanked the commuters for their continued trust in the Mo Bus service. “The second year journey of Mo Bus was challenging as well as learning experience for CRUT team as we had to continue giving service in time of pandemic. We thank riders who have trusted us from the beginning of service and continue to ride with us in the time of pandemic while following the safety protocols.”

