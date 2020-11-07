STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: CA students worried but want to take the tests

As many as 200 students are likely to appear the intermediate and final examinations at Rourkela.

Published: 07th November 2020 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2020 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

The CA exam centre at Rourkela | Express

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: With fear of losing a chance weighing heavily on their minds, a majority of students are not in favour of deferring the Chartered Accountancy (CA) examinations of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) despite the threat of Covid-19.

The exams were scheduled for May but have been deferred multiple times due to the pandemic. Now, ICAI has notified to hold examinations for CA intermediate and final (both old and new courses) between November 21 and December 7 over a period of 17 days. The foundation course test is scheduled from December 8 to 14.  

Amid social media campaign against the ICAI for its decision to hold examinations during this crisis, a final year student on condition of anonymity said many aspirants are worried about multiple postponements halting their career prospects. “After intermediate results were published in January this year, I started serious preparation for final year exams in May. But multiple postponements have disrupted my academic routine and given me mental agony,” she said.

Tapan Das, an intermediate student, said he is willing to appear exams of two papers in Part-II. But all safety protocols should be strictly followed at the examination centre. Another student said he is worried as the exams will be held for long durations. Asymptomatic patients are potential carrier of the virus. An infected student with medicines may suppress symptoms for days and by the time he/she develops symptoms, others might have contracted the disease, he said.

Examination centres across 17 districts of the State including at Rourkela come under the Eastern India Regional Council (EIRC) of ICAI. The Saraswati Vidya Mandir (SVM) here is the only CA exam centre of Sundargarh district. 

Former chairman of EIRC’s Rourkela Chapter Rakesh Jain said when restrictions on economic activities have been relaxed, there is no point in halting the CA exams and compromising the professional growth of students. “Recently, JEE and common PG entrance tests were conducted smoothly. Students appearing the CA exams are mature enough to adhere to Covid-19 guidelines. Besides, ICAI has repeatedly addressed safety concerns of students and parents,” he said.

As many as 200 students are likely to appear the intermediate and final examinations at Rourkela. Centre coordinator and EIRC’s Rourkela unit president Pawan Agarwal said ICAI has taken adequate clues from JEE and similar long duration examinations and there is no need to worry.  

