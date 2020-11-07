Demand for Ratna Bhandar repair

By Express News Service

PURI: As the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) gears up to carry out repair works in Sri Jagannath temple, servitors and devotees have demanded immediate renovation of Srimandir’s damaged Ratna Bhandar (temple treasury).

Temple managing committee member Ananta Tiadi said though two years have passed since the Srimandir administration was apprised of the dilapidated condition of Ratna Bhandar, no steps have been take for its repair.

The ASI had earlier reported about seepage of rainwater into the damaged Ratna Bhandar and asked for its opening to facilitate repair works. Hearing a PIL in this regard, the Orissa High Court had directed the temple administration and ASI to do the necessary repairs.

Subsequently, the State Government constituted a 17-member team comprising ASI experts, engineers, temple treasurer and some servitors to inspect the inner treasury (Bhitar Bhandar) of the Ratna Bhandar in April, 2018. However, the team had to abort the mission as the key to the treasury door was missing.

The expert team inspected Ratna Bhandar from outside and found that the structure is in a bad shape and needs urgent repair. Temple treasurer Madhusudan Mekap said such is the condition that the Ratna Bhandar may collapse any time.

Earlier, local outfit Jagannath Sena had demanded opening of Ratna Bhandar for repairs and blamed the ASI for gross neglect in carrying out renovation works.