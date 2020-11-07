DIG takes stock of security on Red turf

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Koraput-based South Western Range DIG Shefeen Ahamed K accompanied by Malkangiri SP Rishikesh D Khilari on Friday visited the new BSF camp set up recently at Gorasetu in Swabhiman Anchal and took stock of the security scenario.

Shefeen held discussions with BSF officials on strategies to be adopted to move further into interior pockets of Swabhiman Anchal and facilitate fast-paced development works. The DIG said the unfurling of Tricolour in Maoist hotbed of Gorasetu was possible due to the valiant sacrifice made by personnel of Odisha police, BSF and CRPF.

“Due to our human face of policing, we have become successful in winning the hearts of villagers in Swabhiman Anchal in the war against Maoists. Better days are approaching for people of the region who will now enjoy the development works of the government and live in peace,” he said.

Earlier, Maoists were interrupting development projects by unleashing a reign of terror which has almost come to end now. After setting up of multiple camps in Swabhiman Anchal, the security scenario has improved, thereby facilitating the development agencies to move into the region, Shefeen said.

The DIG further informed that the security personnel will not destroy Maoist memorials at Gorasetu and Jodamba in Swabhiman Anchal as these will remind the future generation about the Naxal violence and its history. Rather, they will be used to remind villagers how police were successful in driving the Maoists out of the region.