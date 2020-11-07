STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

IRCTC to run Golden Chariot train from January

People interested to book tickets or know about offers can contact IRCTC executives in Bhubaneswar.

Published: 07th November 2020 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2020 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

The Golden Chariot luxury train operated by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation has announced three packages to the South.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A luxury train for tourists, the Golden Chariot, run by Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) is all set to restart operations from January 2021. 

It has planned three itineraries from Bengaluru and will cover various destinations in Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. IRCTC is offering three packages, Pride of Karnataka and Jewels of South having six night-7 day itinerary and Glimpses of Karnataka, a short 3 night-4 day itinerary. Days itinerary will cover visits to Bandipur National Park, Mysore, Halebid, Chikkamagaluru, Aihole, Pattadakal, Hampi, Goa,

Mahabalipuram, Thanjavur, Chettinad, Kumarakom and Cochin.
The luxury train’s tour package cost is inclusive of all onboard meals and house wines, guided excursions in air-conditioned buses, monument entry fee and meals at outside venues as per the itinerary. People interested to book tickets or know about offers can contact IRCTC executives in Bhubaneswar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IRCTC Golden Chariot Indian Railways
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
A man dances in the fountain while attending a gathering at Washington Square Park to await election results on Friday, in New York. (Photo | AP)
US election results 2020 | Armed Trump supporters, rejoicing democrats, here are 24 head-turning photos from America
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp