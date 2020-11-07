IRCTC to run Golden Chariot train from January

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A luxury train for tourists, the Golden Chariot, run by Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) is all set to restart operations from January 2021.

It has planned three itineraries from Bengaluru and will cover various destinations in Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. IRCTC is offering three packages, Pride of Karnataka and Jewels of South having six night-7 day itinerary and Glimpses of Karnataka, a short 3 night-4 day itinerary. Days itinerary will cover visits to Bandipur National Park, Mysore, Halebid, Chikkamagaluru, Aihole, Pattadakal, Hampi, Goa,

Mahabalipuram, Thanjavur, Chettinad, Kumarakom and Cochin.

The luxury train’s tour package cost is inclusive of all onboard meals and house wines, guided excursions in air-conditioned buses, monument entry fee and meals at outside venues as per the itinerary. People interested to book tickets or know about offers can contact IRCTC executives in Bhubaneswar.