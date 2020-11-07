STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Mosquito menace stings residents of Cuttack

The CMC’s health and sanitation wing is too failing to timely utilise the scanty amount of these larvicides.

Published: 07th November 2020 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2020 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

dengue, malaria, mosquito

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Arabinda Panda
Express News Service

CUTTACK: Already reeling under the Covid-19 pandemic, residents of the Millennium city are now battling yet another problem - mosquitoes.Residents have alleged that the problem has turned acute due to negligence of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) authorities. The drains across the city are filled with garbage while fogging is not being done properly as a result of which mosquito population is growing sharply in the city. The issue has reached the unbearable level in the last few weeks. 

At a time when the State government has advised people to stay home in view of the pandemic, residents of the city are unable to sit inside their houses due to mosquito menace. At present, the mosquito density index stands at more than 60 against 45 to 50 last month. The density of mosquitoes is calculated by the average number of mosquito bites on 10 persons per hour. While a density of 30 is said to be normal and 40 to be moderate, the density level beyond 40 is said to be high.

Lack of timely preventive measures like carrying out fogging, bush cutting and use of anti-larva oil in drains by the civic body has led to rise in mosquito density index. CMC sources, however, said while there is a requirement of 1,08,000 litres of mosquito larvicidal (ML) oil for all the 59 wards, the government is providing only 20,000 litres. Similarly, against the annual requirement of 4,320 litres of Temiphos oil, a larvicide used to treat water infested with disease-carrying insects including mosquitoes, the government is providing only 2,320 litres. 

The CMC’s health and sanitation wing is too failing to timely utilise the scanty amount of these larvicides. Similarly, the CMC has 94 small and one vehicle mounted large TIFA machines. However, most of the small TIFA machines are lying defunct.

City Health Officer Satyabrata Mohapatra said the menace would be controlled within 15 days as CMC has intensified mosquito irradiation drive across the 59 wards by using 60 hand spray machines three days back.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cuttack Mosquito menace mosquito
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
A man dances in the fountain while attending a gathering at Washington Square Park to await election results on Friday, in New York. (Photo | AP)
US election results 2020 | Armed Trump supporters, rejoicing democrats, here are 24 head-turning photos from America
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp