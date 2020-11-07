STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
OSRTC inks pact with PCRA to promote fuel-efficient driving

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: THE Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) has inked a pact with Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA) for imparting training to around 750 drivers on fuel efficient driving skills through a flagship drivers training programme.

The agreement was signed by Chairman-cum-Managing Director of OSRTC Arun Bothra and Additional Director of PCRA-ER, Bhubaneswar, Pradeep Kumar Panda for the advanced training and creating awareness among drivers’ community regarding efficient petroleum conservation.

Highlighting the importance of sustainable transportation in Odisha, Bothra expressed that the partnership will result in saving of fuel and money besides contributing to the environmental protection. The programme would help educate drivers on adoption of newer fuel-efficient methods being introduced in the market, he said. The training module is aimed at conserving diesel and bringing the best practices of driving in the transport sector of the State. Fuel Efficiency Improvement Programme (FEIP) will target low performing drivers and low performing buses leading to improvement in overall performance of OSRTC. The recently developed software of PCRA under FEIP would identify the low performing drivers and buses and suggest methods for improving fuel efficient driving habits.

Panda elaborated the efforts of PCRA in bringing down the injudicious use of petroleum products in transport and other sectors. He informed about various training programmes imparted by PCRA for creating awareness on such practices which would result in achieving the higher fuel efficiency in the use of buses.

The OSRTC drivers have been able to achieve better fuel performance due to the continuous support of PCRA for last the 10 years and two depots of OSRTC at Padampur and Bhawanipatna have been adjudged as the best performing depot of the State for 2019. 

