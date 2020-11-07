STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Puri heritage project oustees allege land fraud, HC intervenes

The exercise shall be completed within a period of six weeks from the date of receipt of the order, the bench specified in its order on Monday. 

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has directed Puri Collector to allot litigation free land for residential purpose to people who vacated their properties for the Temple Heritage Corridor project.

Earlier this week, the court issued an order in this regard on a petition filed by six persons who were directed to vacate their properties that were located within the 75 metre radius of the Sri Jagannath temple. The petitioners Krushna Chandra Lenka, Indumati Subudhi, Chandrlekha Mishra, Satyapriya Pradhan, Krushna Chandra  Jena and Prativa Das had alleged that they were allotted land which are under litigation in different courts. 

The State government had announced that persons who gave up their property for the heritage corridor project will be duly compensated and alternative land provided to them. Accordingly, the authorities concerned had handed over Record of Rights (RoRs) for lands to them at Mangalaghata on September 8, 2020. But when the petitioners started construction on the land, some locals obstructed them on the basis of stay orders from court, they alleged.

In a counter affidavit, the State government conceded that the lands which were allotted to the petitioners have some civil disputes, but said the authorities are ready and willing to negotiate and settle the dispute amicably and provide litigation-free lands/plots as a measure of rehabilitation scheme for land acquisition.
The bench of Justice Sanju Panda and Justice SK Panigrahi said the writ petition is disposed with a direction to the Puri Collector to consider grievance of the petitioners and allot them litigation-free land for their residential purpose in accordance with law.   

The exercise shall be completed within a period of six weeks from the date of receipt of the order, the bench specified in its order on Monday. “It is also imperative that the State government should take some pro-active steps to have an effective redressal mechanism so that the land losers do not run from pillar to post for securing their just and equitable rights, the bench observed.

