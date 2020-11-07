Odisha: Two forest staff face vigilance heat

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Officials of Berhampur Vigilance Division on Friday conducted simultaneous raids at the offices and residences of two forest department staff on charges of possessing disproportionate assets.

While Surya Narayan Tripathy, junior accountant in the office of DFO Berhampur Division, was found to be in possession of property worth Rs 59.70 lakh, another Rs 1.11 crore property was detected in the name of Nabin Chandra Bisoyi who is a junior accountant in the office of DFO Chilika Wildlife Division, Balugaon.

Vigilance SP A Patra said searches are being conducted at four places including the office of Tripathy apart from two three-storey buildings and an apartment here.

Simultaneously, searches are on at Bisoyi’s office, his three-storey building at Nilachal Nagar here and Forest Rest House at Chilika, Khurda. Both the accused had started their career as as junior clerks. Further search is on.