Vacant administrative posts affect services in Dhenkanal

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Vacancies in key administrative and police posts have seriously affected public services delivery in the district, causing strong resentment among the people. The post of Superintendent of Police has been vacant for a month after transfer of Anupama James as Vigilance SP. As of now, Angul SP Jagmohan Meena is in charge of Dhenkanal. Absence of a full-time SP has affected policing at a time when the festive season is on.

Court works too are affected as post of additional district magistrate (administration) is vacant for over six months. There are two ADM posts in Dhenkanal. ADM (Revenue) is currently handling both the positions. Similarly, the additional tehsildar is acting as district information and public relations officer as the post is vacant for over one year. Even the post of district tourist officer (DTO) is vacant for two years now. Angul DTO is presently in charge of Dhenkanal district.

Worse, there are large-scale vacancies of doctor and paramedical posts which has deprived people of access to timely healthcare. More than 50 doctor posts are vacant in various rural and urban hospitals in the district due to which many critical patients have to be referred to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

Citizens have criticised the apathy of political representatives for not taking up the issue with the State government. “The State government must fill up vital posts like SP and ADM at the earliest,” said former municipality chairman Sudhansu Kumar Dalei.