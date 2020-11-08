STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Seven fishermen arrested at Gahirmatha

As many as seven fishermen were arrested and their trawler seized by forest officials at Gahirmatha marine sanctuary late on Friday. 

Published: 08th November 2020

While mass nesting at Gahirmatha is over, it is continuing at Rushikulya. It is estimated that around six crore eggs will be laid this year.

A file photo of Olive Ridley Sea turtles at the Gahirmatha marine sanctuary (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA:  As many as seven fishermen were arrested and their trawler seized by forest officials at Gahirmatha marine sanctuary late on Friday. Forest range officer of Gahirmatha Debashis Bhoi said two quintals fish were seized from the accused and all of them held for illegally fishing in the restricted sanctuary area.

They were booked under provisions of Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Marine fishermen have been directed not to fish within 20 km from the coastline in the marine sanctuary area, which is spread over 1,435 sq km  in the sea from Hukitola to Dhamra. Forest officials have already deployed guards to arrest fishermen who enter the marine sanctuary. 

In 1997, the government had declared Gahirmatha a marine sanctuary to protect the Olive Ridley turtles as each winter  lakhs of them come to its coast for laying eggs. Gahiramatha beach is the largest rookery of the sea turtles in the world.     

