Eco-retreat at Hirakud dam from December 1

Mayank Bhusan Pani By

Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Following the decision of the Odisha government to organise ‘eco-retreats’ at tourist destinations across the state, Tourism director Sachin R Jadhav visited Sambalpur on Saturday to inspect the location for the camping site. The eco-retreat in Sambalpur will be organised at Balbaspur near the left dyke area of Hirakud Dam for three months, from December 1 to February 28.

As many as 25 cottage suites with three-star facilities, a conference hall, restaurant, bar and other recreational facilities will be arranged at the location. The event would help to revive the tourism in the region, affected due to the pandemic. Several events and activities including water sports at Hirakud dam reservoir, cycling, rifle shooting, boat ride and nature trail to Debrigarh wildlife sanctuary will be also be conducted during the period.

People with prior booking can avail the facilities. Official sources said, arrangements including sewerage, road connectivity, communication and sanitation facility will be made at Balbaspur for the eco-retreat. Covid guidelines and safety protocols will be adhered on priority basis at the location. The district administration has been asked to make the necessary arrangements by November 20. Meanwhile, as many as 132 visitors took the ropeway at Hirakud Dam, after it reopened on Saturday. The ropeway service was closed for around seven months due to the pandemic.