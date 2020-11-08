STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Mercury dips in Odisha, Sonepur coldest at 11.8 C

 The winter is setting in. Many parts of Odisha saw a dip in mercury as minimum temperature fell after the dry northerly and north-westerly winds headed towards the State. 

Published: 08th November 2020 02:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2020 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The winter is setting in. Many parts of Odisha saw a dip in mercury as minimum temperature fell after the dry northerly and north-westerly winds headed towards the State. Sonepur was the coldest in the State with night temperature recording 11.8 degree Celsius, which is 2.6 degree below normal, while Angul recorded 12.6 degree, 2 degree below normal. Jharsuguda registered 14.1 degree, and Keonjhar 15 degree, well below normal.

The India Meteorological Department said, at least 10 other places in the State recorded below normal minimum temperature on Saturday. Cuttack recorded 19 degree Celsius and Bhubaneswar 20.6 degree during the period.“Minimum temperature is likely to fall by two to three degrees in coastal Odisha and by one to two degrees in interior parts of the State within next two days,” said Scientist of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Umasankar Das.

The met office has forecast shallow to moderate fog at one or two places in south interior districts on Sunday morning. “Shallow to moderate fog is likely to occur in south interior districts due to availability of the moisture,” said Das. IMD has already forecast colder winter in the country this year due to a weak La Nina phenomenon.

The core cold wave zone will cover Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, extending through Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha and Telangana.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Supporters of President Donald Trump rally in Beverly Hills. (Photo | AP)
US Elections: Trump supporters seen carrying guns outside counting centres
The Sunday morning in the village was rocked by the sound of bursting crackers.
Deepavali arrives early for Kamala Harris' ancestral village Thulasendrapuram
Gallery
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to the nation that Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes will cease to be legal tender.
Demonetization Anniversary: Here are the problems people faced during those testing times
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp