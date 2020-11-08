Odisha demands details on barrages from Chhattisgarh

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government on Saturday demanded that Chhattisgarh should furnish details of the barrages constructed over Mahanadi river on its side during hearing of the Mahanadi River Water Disputes Tribunal. The State has asked Chhattisgarh to provide the necessary details in the common information format. The government has also urged the Tribunal to give its verdict on how much water should be released to the Hirakud dam by the Chhattisgarh during non-monsoon season on the next hearing scheduled on December 5.

In response to the demand, the Tribunal said the Odisha government can apply even if Chhattisgarh does not provide details on the number of barrages it has constructed, their capacity and height to the assessor appointed by it. A series of meetings between the two states to resolves issues over the Mahanadi river water dispute have not yielded any result. The two neighbouring states are at loggerheads over Mahanadi water sharing since the last several years.

The Centre constituted the Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal for adjudication of longstanding disputes between Odisha and Chhattisgarh over sharing of Mahanadi river water in March 2018. The Tribunal with three members was formed under Section-4 of the Inter-State River Water Disputes Act, 1956 following a directive of the Supreme Court on January 23, 2018.

The State Government had moved the Supreme Court in 2016 seeking a direction to Chhattisgarh Government to stop all construction of barrages and dams on the upper stream of the Mahanadi river even as the Centre favoured the issue to be settled through negotiation. Besides, the government had also sought the formation of a Tribunal to resolve the issue.

Following the apex court order, the Union Cabinet on February 20, 2018 approved the proposal to constitute a Tribunal. The Tribunal will determine water sharing among states on the basis of the overall availability of water in the complete Mahanadi basin, contribution and present utilisation of water resources in each state and the potential for future development.