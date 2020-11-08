Odisha: One held for double murder, another at large

By Express News Service

ANGUL: A day after the murder of two siblings of Rantalei village on the outskirts of Angul town over a family land dispute, police on Saturday arrested one of the accused though his brother and second accused remain at large. The accused Sujan Senapati along with Santosh attacked their cousins Dhusasan and Dushmanta Senapati at the Musapapaul i vi l lage chhak, with a gun and a bhuj a l i .

While Dushmanta died on the spot, Dhusasan suffered grievous injuries and succumbed while undergoing treatment at hospital. Both the accused fled the spot after the incident. Basing on a complaint filed by Dhusasan’s son Rakesh, Sujan was arrested by Angul Town police. “We launched an investigation immediately and arrested one of the accused. A manhunt has been launched to arrest Santosh,” Angul IIC Ramesh Besoi said.