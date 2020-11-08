STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Orissa HC notifies rules for court proceedings through VC

The Orissa High Court has imposed restriction on unauthorised recording of virtual court proceedings while notifying rules for use of video conferencing for courts across the State.

Published: 08th November 2020 02:37 AM

Orissa High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The Orissa High Court has imposed restriction on unauthorised recording of virtual court proceedings while notifying rules for use of video conferencing for courts across the State. The notified rules termed as “Orissa High Court Video Conferencing for Courts 2020” released on Wednesday said unauthorised recording of the proceedings by any person or entity shall not be allowed.

Identity proof as recognised by the government of India / State government/Union Territory shall be valid and may be sent to the court point coordinator via personal e-mail. In criminal cases, the expenses of the video conferencing facility shall be borne by such party as directed by the Court. In civil cases, generally, the party requesting for recording evidence through video conferencing shall bear the expenses. The court may also make an order as to expenses as it considers appropriate.

It shall be open to the court to waive off the costs as warranted in a given situation, the rules said. In the notification, the Registrar General said the rules were intended to consolidate, unify and streamline the procedure relating to use of video conferencing for courts in the State which was introduced amid the Covi d- 1 9 crisis.

Video conferencing facilities may be used at all stages of judicial proceedings, the rules said. All relevant statutory provisions applicable to judicial proceedings including provisions of the CPC, CrPC, Contempt of Courts Act, 1971, Indian Evidence Act, 1872 (Evidence Act), and Information Technology Act, 2000 (IT Act), shall apply to proceedings conducted by video conferencing. The rules said the courts may adopt such technological advances as may become available from time to time.

