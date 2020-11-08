RMC market fees worth Rs 40 crore lie unutilised

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The regulated market committee (RMC) of Jeypore has been accused of failing to utilise `40 crore it had collected as market fees for developing infrastructure of mandis and construction of storage facilities for farmers. The RMC is authorised to collect 2 per cent market fees for every transaction done during paddy procurement in its jurisdiction. The committee collects the fees from the district civil supplies office. Sources said fees worth `22 crore, is still lying with the civil supplies office unutilised.

The RMC has developed five market yards in Kundra, Boipariguda, Borrigumma, Kotpad and Jeypore. But, around 40 new yards where paddy procurement is carried out, are yet to be developed. “The RMC should utilise the market fees for developing the mandis,” said secretary of Krushak Kalyan Manch, Koraput Narendra Pradhan.

District civil supplies officer Tula Ram Nayak said the market fees collected by RMC is deposited with the civil supplies office. The funds have not been released as the RMC is yet to submit the required demand bills to claim it. Jeypore sub-collector and chairman of RMC Hema Kant Say said the committee has already submitted the demand bills for 2018-19 fiscal and will submit the same for 2019-20 fiscal soon. The RMC has no permanent secretary and its daily works are being managed by temporary officials.