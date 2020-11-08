STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SER urged to improve rail infra at Rourkela

  The Divisional Railway Users’ Consultative Committee (DRUCC) on Friday stressed the need for developing railway infrastructure in Steel City. 

Railway track work

Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  The Divisional Railway Users’ Consultative Committee (DRUCC) on Friday stressed the need for developing railway infrastructure in Steel City. Among the demands put forth before the South Eastern Railways (SER) was construction of sixth platform, waiting hall for women and reservation counters at city railway station.

DRUCC member and former chairperson of erstwhile Rourkela Municipality Rashmibala Mishra opposed the SER for not allowing widening of 1,200 mtr stretch of an important four-lane road project of the PWD, which connects the newly-constructed second entrance of the Rourkela station. She criticised SER for seeking `110 crore against land premium and property damage to allow the widening of the road on its land.

She said the main entrance of the station gets choked due to traffic jam during peak hours. On completion of the work, traffic load at the main entrance would reduce as two-third of the population of the city and captive township of Rourkela Steel Plant will prefer to use the second entrance. 

She said SER was also urged to ensure early completion of the sixth platform, setting up of an exclusive waiting hall for women and two more reservation counters at the city’s railway station.Rashmibala said Divisional Railway Manager Bijay Kumar Sahu has assured her to take up the issue on a priority. 
DRUCC member AC Baral said SER was also urged to urgently set up a train terminal facility in the city for running of more trains and developing the station as third smart station of Odisha. 

He said DRUCC has demanded to introduce another Rourkela-Bhubaneswar Inter-City Express via Cuttack, a new day train from Rourkela via Chakradharpur, Keonjhar, Jajpur Road and Bhadrak and a night train on the same route to cover Haridaspur, Kendrapara and Paradip. 

