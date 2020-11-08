Swargadwar to be managed by new body

By Express News Service

PURI: The State Housing and Urban Development department has decided to hand over the management of Swargadwar to Swargadwar Seva Samiti, a body registered under the Societies Act. The crematorium was managed by Puri Municipality. Subcollector and convener of the samiti Bhabataran Sahi said facilities like rest shed, drinking water, toilets for ladies and gents will be constructed at the crematorium.

The samiti will have nine members including the SP, executive officer of Puri Municipality, general manager of Odisha Forest Development Corporation and the district protocol officer. Besides, three noted social activists will be appointed as members for two years. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had sanctioned `5 crore for development of Swargadwar in November last year.