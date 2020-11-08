STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
War against malaria: Malkangiri eyes at zero cases in December

The district has witnessed a drastic fall in number of cases by 63.18 per cent in last one year 

Published: 08th November 2020 02:49 AM

sprayig

Measures are being taken to reduce cases of dengue and malaria fevers. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Once considered a malaria hotspot, Malkangiri district has registered a substantial decline in the vector-borne disease in the last one year. The district, which once contributed around 40-50 per cent (pc) of the total cases in the State, has witnessed a drastic fall of 63.18 pc in the last once year. While 3,640 cases were reported from the district from July to October in 2019, this year only 1,340 cases were reported during the period. 

A paradigm shift in revamping surveillance systems like IEC campaign by the district administration has helped achieve the desired target amid the pandemic. There was a sharp decline of 84 pc in malaria cases from July to September 2020.The annual parasite incidence (API) came down to 11 pc this year from 44.76 pc in 2015. The number of cases reduced by 64 pc to 790 in July this year from 2,239 during the same time in 2019. 

Similarly, the cases came down to 200 (72 pc) in August this year against 720 last year. While, a total of 333 cases were reported in September 2019, it declined to 109 (67 pc) this year. The number of cases further came down to only 61 (82 pc) this October against 348 in 2019. The ambitious ‘Malaria Free Malkangiri’ campaign with inter-sectoral convergence accompanied by highest level of commitment and a sense of urgency has successfully changed the dismal scenario during the last two years. 

Under the first phase of Durgama Anchalare Malaria Nirakaran (DAMaN) activities, 1,837 people were found to be infected with the disease and got fully treated. The campaign is in full swing despite the challenges faced by the spread of Covid-19 in the district. Collector Manish Agarwal said malaria cases for the month of November is likely to be 50 and zero in December. 

