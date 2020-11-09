STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
50-year-old building in Odisha to be razed for Gangadhar Meher University guest house

Gangadhar Meher University

Gangadhar Meher University

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The Gangadhar Meher University has decided to demolish its erstwhile residential quarter of the principal and construct a guest house on the site. The 50-year-old building will be developed as part of the university’s infrastructure development under Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) fund.

Deputy registrar UC Pati said there has been a manifold increase in academic activities of the university and in absence of a proper place to accommodate the guest faculties and visiting delegates, the authorities have to make alternative arrangement for them in hotels. A guest house will solve the problem.  

Despite being in a dilapidated condition, the building is being currently used as the office of Regional Director, Higher Education. After the office is shifted to another location, the building will be demolished and work on the guest house started.

In 2018, the university was sanctioned `27.5 crore for various development work from RUSA. The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) will execute the guest house project at an estimated cost of `4.11 crore from the RUSA fund. The foundation stone of the guest house was laid last week and the university has already received a building plan prepared by a Bhubaneswar-based firm. The guest house will have 12 rooms and two suites. 

Besides, foundation stone was also laid for an additional floor each on top of the Odisha State Open University (OSOU) and Education department buildings on the premises of the university for construction of classrooms. 

Pati further informed that the university’s building, which is being used as the academic block, will also get a facelift and around Rs 1 crore will be spent on it.

