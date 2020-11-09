STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Commissionerate police set for revamp in Odisha, special crime unit in the offing

It has also pressed the need for bifurcation of Bhubaneswar urban police district (UPD).

Published: 09th November 2020 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2020 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

For representational purposes. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  With the rise in organised and complex crimes posing a big challenge to policing, the State government has firmed up plans for restructuring the Commissionerate police system to bring it on par with the metros and other state capitals.

As part of the restructuring, the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate Police has proposed a slew of measures including formation of a special crime unit, introduction of beat patrolling, new-age surveillance system and a cyber crime police station. It has also pressed the need for bifurcation of Bhubaneswar urban police district (UPD).

The restructuring would be done in two phases. In the first phase, a special unit to investigate crimes like drug peddling, white-collar and cyber crimes and beat patrolling for prevention of organised crimes has been proposed. It also involves internal redistribution such as transfer of the Bhubaneswar cyber crime police station from Crime Branch to the Commissionerate, creation of an Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) office, and division of Bhubaneswar UPD into North and South.

Plans for the second phase include, strengthening of PCR system through a unified modern command and control system, employment of regular policemen for PCR vans in place of retired personnel, bringing an Indian Reserve Battalion under Commissionerate and deployment of armed police in beat patrolling and PCR vans. “A complete restructure would lead to a quantum jump in quality of policing in the Commissionerate system and enhance citizen satisfaction in the Twin City,” said a senior police official.

Commissionerate police set for revamp, special crime unit in offing

A key proposal, however, is establishment of a dedicated crime investigation unit on the lines of Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. The unit will help investigate and prosecute complex crimes and criminal networks. “Changes in functioning of senior of ficials are also planned. Though the roles of an SP and a DCP are different, in many respects, DCPs continue to function like SPs,” sources pointed out. The Commissionerate system, introduced in 2008, has been successful in improving management of public order and several other objectives but full realization of the urban policing system has not been achieved.

With growth of population and rise in commercial activities, there has been no commensurate improvement in policing. The city police continues to face challenges in improving emergency response and better prevention and detection of street crimes. While the population in Bhubaneswar UPD grew from 10 lakh in 2001 to 17 lakh in 2020, the number of vehicles has increased from 39,873 in 2008 to 1,14,038 in 2019 and crimes from 4,566 to 8,229 during the period.

Apart from improving visibility of police on the street and in residential areas, the need for improving quality of supervision of crime investigation, reducing case pendency and focused attention on organised crimes like drugs, theft and cyber-crimes is being increasingly felt.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha police Commissionerate
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC refuses interim bail to Arnab Goswami, asks him to move lower court
US Presidential-elect Joe Biden (File Photo | AP)
US Prez-elect Joe Biden begins transition as Trump refuses to concede
Gallery
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp